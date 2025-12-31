Seven Texans Starters Miss Practice Ahead of Colts Game

The Houston Texans saw a handful of their starters on both sides of the ball not suiting up for the team's first practice of the week before facing off against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's the full practice report revealed by the Texans after the first practice of three for Week 18:

Houston Texans Injury Report

CB Azeez Al-Shaair: DNP (knee/shoulder)

CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (ankle)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: DNP (oblique)

LB Jamal Hill: DNP (calf)

OT Trent Brown: DNP (ankle/knee)

DT Sheldon Rankins: DNP (elbow)

DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)

WR Nico Collins: DNP (rest)

TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (personal)

K Ka'imi Fairbairn: LIMITED (illness)

OG Ed Ingram: LIMITED (ankle)

OT Aireontae Ersery: LIMITED (thumb)

CB Ajani Carter: FULL (hamstring)

LS Austin Brinkman: FULL (knee)

DE Darrell Taylor: FULL (ankle)

It's not unusual for the Texans to be a bit more conservative about playing their top guys for the first practice of the week, so there might not be a need to sound any alarms. However, Houston wound up being without four starters on the defensive end, and three offensively, while beginning their preparation for Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley are among those non-participants, who have been on the sidelines for the first practice of the week before their past few games, and have been able to play in every single one of them. This time around could be no different.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was a non-participant due to his lingering knee/shoulder injury— one that kept him sidelined for the Texans' Week 16 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He was able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers just one week after, offering some confidence for his status this week against the Colts, but remains something worth monitoring.

Starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was also a DNP for the first practice of the week, yet has been able to keep perfect attendance on the season thus far. Seeing him miss the last game of the regular season would be a bit of a surprise

On the offensive end, the Texans were without wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz; both sidelined out of the mix for non-injury-related concerns, and should still be on track to play against Indianapolis.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown, however, might be the most interesting name to keep an eye on throughout the week of practice, who was labeled a DNP once again for Houston's first practice of the week after missing out on the action vs. the Chargers, and would miss his second straight game of the season if sidelined against the Colts.

Two practices still remain for both Brown and the rest of the Texans to shake out their injury statuses against the Colts. But if healthy, DeMeco Ryans has set the record straight: the AFC South is still available for the taking, so Houston will be keeping their foot on the gas and playing starters so long as they're healthy.

