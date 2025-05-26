Houston Texans Star DE Gets Stellar Review in Over 30 Ranking
The Houston Texans have one of the most complete defenses in the NFL, and that's partially because of the addition of Danielle Hunter in the 2024 offseason.
The defensive end provided a spoke alongside Will Anderson Jr., creating one of the best pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The Texans' defense thrived with both on their line, and Hunter doesn't appear to be slowing down despite being in the back half of his career.
The long-time Vikings rusher went for 12 sacks and 31 solo tackles during his first season with Houston. Now 30, Hunter has continued producing, having recorded 12 or more sacks in two straight seasons. He has double-digit sacks in three straight seasons.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman broke down the top players that are over 30, and Hunter came in at No. 16. Ravens running back Derrick Henry sat atop the list.
"Hunter’s first year in Houston was a standout. His 81.1 pass-rush grade marked the second-best of his career and extended his streak of seasons with a 77.0-plus pass-rush grade to five. Including the postseason, his 74 pressures ranked sixth among edge defenders," Wasserman wrote.
The Texans, with Anderson Jr. as a rising star and Hunter as a consistent veteran, are expected to again have one of the most dominant pairings in the NFL. Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million deal with Houston originally and then added on a one-year extension as well earlier this offseason, so he's locked up until the end of the 2026 season.
There's no reason to believe he'll slow down anytime soon, and his explosiveness mixed with the veteran savviness he has with almost a decade worth of experience at the NFL level, Hunter could help lead the Texans into a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
The five-time Pro Bowler, who has made the event in three straight seasons, continues to be among the best in the business.