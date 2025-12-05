Danielle Hunter Points to What’s Powering Texans’ Resurgence

In what's now his 10th season in the NFL and second as a part of the Houston Texans' defensive front, Danielle Hunter clearly hasn't lost a step as one of the best pass-rushers the league has to offer.

In 12 games, Hunter has led the Texans with an impressive 11 sacks on the season, 38 combined tackles, 11 for loss, and two forced fumbles, keeping opposing quarterbacks on their toes as one of the vital pieces for Houston's league-best defense.

And now, Hunter's found himself as a key part of what's been a huge midseason turnaround for Houston, starting at a bleak 0-3 record through the first three weeks to now rising to 7-5 on the year, now holding a real shot at climbing into the postseason picture with five weeks left.

That turnaround, for the Texans' edge rusher, has been in large part due to one factor: discipline.

"It comes down to discipline," Hunter told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. "That's the biggest thing. At the beginning of the season, there was one play where one guy would be out of position, whether it be offense, defense or special teams."

"Football is a game of inches. It's a game of whoever makes the least amount of mistakes, the team that's more disciplined. That's the team that comes out on top."

Danielle Hunter Credits Texans' Growth to Discipline

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after the sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It was in those first few games, and losses, for the Texans that those details weren't quite refined. Last-minute mistakes on both sides of the ball ended up being fatal on multiple occasions.

Whether it be the fourth-quarter Baker Mayfield scramble allowed defensively that led to a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, or the offensive duds that plagued Houston in the first half of the year, it was those flaws that kept a talented Texans team just out of reach within a few victories.

Those abundance of mistakes haven;t been an issue for the Texans as of late, though. Execution has remained strong in the final moments that have led to four straight wins, the offense has seemingly continued to get better with every week now with C.J. Stroud back at the helm, and the defense hasn't lost a step either.

If that consistency keeps up into the final five weeks of the year, the Texans could have a real shot at making the necessary strides for that coveted postseason appearance, and climbing back in a season that once seem like all hope was lost. Yet, keeping those mistakes to a minimum will remain key in doing so.

