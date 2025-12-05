Four Texans Players on Verge of Historic Milestones vs. Chiefs

The now 7-5 Houston Texans will have what could be their most pivotal game of the season yet on the horizon this weekend, as they look to travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium against the unit that is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on Sunday Night Football, and a team that has its backs against the wall for its postseason hopes heading into kickoff.

And in the midst of the Texans' exciting Sunday Night Football action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of.

A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.

Here's four milestones to take note of for the Texans' primetime matchup vs. Kansas City:

Nico Collins on Cusp of Top-4 in Texans All-Time Receiving Yards

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 59 receiving yards against Kansas City, Nico Collins (4,025) would pass wide receiver Kevin Walter (4,083) for the fourth-most receiving yards in franchise history. In Week 13, Collins became the fifth Texans player to ever reach 4,000 career receiving yards.

Since Collins has returned from his concussion suffered in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, he's been back to his regular form as one of the best wideouts in the NFL— on pace for a third-straight season over 1,000 receiving yards, and being a pivotal piece of the Texans' offense.

With another nice outing on the road in Kansas City, he'll continue to climb up the ranks for the best and most productive Texans pass-catchers of all time.

Will Anderson Climbing Up Texans' All-Time Sack List

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With one sack on Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (28.5) would pass Jadeveon Clowney (29.0) for the fourth-most sacks in franchise history. Anderson has recorded 10.5 sacks this season through 12 games, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

Anderson was left without a sack last time he took the field against the Indianapolis Colts for his first zero-sack outing since Week 5. He'll have a golden opportunity to get back on track this week against the Chiefs, though, especially as the other side deals with a bevy of offensive line issues heading into the night.

And if he does claim just one takedown on Mahomes in the backfield, he'll inch his way past the Texans' former first-overall pick on the all-time leaderboards in the process.

Jayden Higgins Can Surpass Andre Johnson's Rookie TD Total

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

With one receiving touchdown, wide receiver Jayden Higgins would reach five on the season, passing Andre Johnson (four) for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a rookie wide receiver in franchise history.

Higgins was short of hauling in a touchdown last week against the Colts, but now he has the chance to get in the end zone on a primetime stage to surpass a franchise legend's rookie record.

To reach the top spot on the Texans' rookie touchdown leaderboard, he'll have to pass Tank Dell's seven-touchdown campaign from 2023, but perhaps number two could be in play this weekend.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after the sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With one sack, defensive Danielle Hunter would reach 12.0 sacks for the sixth time in his career, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to record six or more seasons with at least 12.0 sacks. Hunter is currently tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

It's been a monster season for Hunter upfront on the Texans' defensive line, leading the team in sacks as a vital part of their elite pass-rush, and now, could be finding his way to yet another season with a dozen sacks throughout the year to prove that consistent dominance in the numbers as well.

Reggie White is the leader of the most seasons of doing so with an astounding 10 years with 12 sacks, so it'll take a bit more time if Hunter wants to reach those heights.

Myles Garrett might end up being the one to break that record in the end, though. He's currently at seven seasons himself, clearly showing no signs of slowing down this year en route to what could be an all-time single-season sack record campaign.

