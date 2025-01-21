Houston Texans Star DB Doesn't Hold Back About Future
The Houston Texans may have seen their season end over the weekend, but they can keep their chins up following what was an impressive run despite dealing with mulitple injuries to key players.
Derek Stingley Jr. has become an elite star at the cornerback position. There are plenty of other top-tier building blocks for the Texans to work with moving forward.
With that being said, the offseason will bring quite a few decisions that need to be made. Houston has some players that they could consider extending the contracts of and they also need to figure out a way to bring in more talent.
While the Texans don't have big cap space, they could get creative to address their needs.
Following the end of the season, Stingley was asked about his future. He made it clear that he wants to play for Houston and retire with the team as well.
“Yeah, I want to be here forever,” Stingley said.
He continued on, revealing how he plans to deal with the potential extension talks that could be coming in the future.
“I mean I’ll let whoever handle that, handle that,” he said. “I’ll be here working out, taking care of me.”
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Stingley ended up playing in all 17 games. He racked up 54 total tackles to go along with five interceptions and 18 defended passes.
At just 23 years old, the scary part for opponents is that he hasn't even reached his full potential. He still has plenty of time and plenty of room to grow and improve his game.
Even though he's already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Stingley should continue to get better. He has been vocal about wanting to keep working hard and has the drive to be great.
Expect to see the Texans end up figuring something out with him long-term. Letting Stingley walk would be a giant mistake and it seems very unlikely that the team would let that happen with one of the most talented young cornerbacks in the game.