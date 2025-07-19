Houston Texans Star Doesn't Hold Back About Team's Defense
The Houston Texans are primed to be one of the best teams in the NFL this upcoming season.
They are in a relatively soft division and have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, especially if C.J. Stroud rebounds in his third season, as many expect him to. Couple Stroud and Nico Collins on the offensive side with an aggressive defense led by Derek Stingley Jr. and Will Anderson Jr., and the Texans should easily be the best team in the AFC South.
While Stroud and Collins will take them far, if Houston is able to really make waves this season, it is going to be its defense that leads the way. Stingley Jr. spoke with ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime about the potential the Texans' defense has.
"Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15. I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball," Stingley Jr. said.
If the Texans lead the league by at least double figures, they might have one of the best units in recent history. They had 19 interceptions last season. With the acquisition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the secondary should be improved after already being among the best in the league a season ago.
Alongside Stingley Jr., the Texans will start E.J. Speed and Kamari Lassiter. The 22-year-old Lassiter was the team's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He snagged three of those interceptions last season and had ten passes defended as well. His development will be key for the Texans in 2025.
Given they have an elite defensive line and a strong linebacker corps, the Texans should have all the pieces in place to dominate this upcoming season.