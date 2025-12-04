Texans Starting DB in Danger of Missing Chiefs Game

The Houston Texans have listed one of their starting defenders as a DNP for a second-straight practice, second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who's sidelined with a foot injury.

Lassiter was one of three DNPs for the Texans during their second practice of the week before traveling to play the Kansas City Chiefs, joining defensive back Jaylen Reed and linebacker Jamal Hill as unable to suit up.

The Texans did manage to see upgrades for the statuses of running back Woody Marks, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., and offensive tackle Trent Brown, who each went from a DNP to a limited participant for practice, hinting towards good signs for their availability against Kansas City. Azeez Al-Shaair was also boosted from a limited participant to full.

Texans CB Kamari Lassiter Named DNP for Second-Straight Practice

Lassiter, however, remains the key name to keep a focus on; Houston's starting cornerback opposite of Derek Stingley Jr. in the secondary, and would be a critical loss for the Texans' defense if he were to miss any time.

During his 12 games and starts this season, Lassiter has put together 66 combined tackles, seven for loss, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions.

According to a report KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Lassiter is still hopeful to be able to go against Kansas City later this weekend and the injury isn't expected to be season-ending, but there's still a chance he misses at least this week vs. the Chiefs.

If not able to suit up for this weekend, veteran cornerback Tremon Smith would be the next man up, and likely the one elevated to a starting role in his place.

The Texans' final practice report of the week will be a telling indicator of what to expect for Lassiter's status for Week 14.

If able to practice in at least limited capacity, he could be deemed questionable leading up to their pivotal road matchup. But in the event he's a DNP once again for a third-straight, there's a good chance he won't be on the field.

