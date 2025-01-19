Houston Texans Stars Fire Massive Shots at NFL Referees
The Houston Texans came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 23-14. It was a tough loss, but the Texans can keep their heads up about a strong year despite dealing with multiple different injury issues.
Throughout the course of the game, there were multiple questionable calls. Even the broadcast announcers disagreed with many of the calls that were made.
Following the game, it was clear that Houston was not happy with how the game was officiated.
Three of the Texans' stars spoke publicly about the calls that were made. C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, and Will Anderson were clearly unhappy with the game and knew that the calls were going to favor Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before the game even began.
Anderson was the much more direct of the three when talking about the questionable calls.
“We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game," Anderson said.
Mixon echoed a similar sentiment.
"Everybody know how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs hands. The whole world see, man," Mixon stated.
Finally, Stroud also touched on the calls and was clearly feeling the exact same way as his teammates.
"One of those things, you know what's up before you walk into the arena," Stroud said. "I can't argue with the ref and at the same time play football. I gotta go do my job."
Truthfully, no one can blame them for feeling that way. The calls were clearly missed and it has happened far too often. Unfortunately, that's part of the game, just like the players admitted that they knew coming in.
Despite the dejecting loss, Houston has a lot to build on moving forward. The Texans have a strong core, they just need to add a bit more to it and stay healthy.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening this offseason. Houston needs to use this loss as motivation to come back even stronger.