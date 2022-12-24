Texans Finally Back in Win Column With Upset of Titans

The Texans found themselves in yet another nail-biter on Saturday, this time against the Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans haven't had much to play for over the last few weeks, as they have continued to trend toward finishing the year with the worst record in the NFL.

However, that hasn't stopped them from competing, falling just short of upsets the last two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs

And on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, they finally got over the hump, taking home their second victory of the season in a 19-14 win.

Offensively, it was far from Houston's best day, with Davis Mills throwing for just 178 yards and one score - albeit a big one.

Not to mention the Dameon Pierce-less running game totaling less than 75 yards in the game.

Rather, it was the defense that stepped up On Saturday for Houston, holding Tennessee to just 272 yards of total offense, and keeping Derrick Henry under 200 yards rushing for the first time since December of 2019.

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris ultimately sealed the deal for Houston, interesting fellow first-year Malik Willis on the Titans' final drive of the game.

It was Houston's first win in over two months.

And while it might end up hurting the Texans' draft position in the end, for a team that has been competing its guts out on a weekly basis, it has to feel good.

Following their final matchup of the season against the Titans, the Texans will prepare for yet another matchup against an AFC South opponent, when they host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in their home finale.

