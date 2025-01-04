Texans Star Gets Candid on DeMeco Ryans' Bold Decision
The Houston Texans are heading into their regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they don't really have a whole lot to play for.
The Texans have already clinched the AFC South division title, so all that really matters is seeding at this point.
So, will Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans risk injuries by playing his starters?
It appears that the Ryan and the Texans will be doing just that, as they are taking their Week 18 game very seriously. Offensive tackle Tytus Howard is completely on board with the decision, too.
“Everybody’s been preparing like we’re playing,” Howard said, via Sam Warren of The Houston Chronicle. “That’s the goal, go out there and put some good football on tape and get ready for the playoffs."
Considering Houston has lost two games in a row, it definitely makes sense to use the Titans matchup as a tune-up for the playoffs. The last thing the Texans want to do is back into the postseason.
“We have no intention of coming out and treating this week as a time for guys to rest," added Howard. "We’ve been putting in some good work this week and we’re all prepared to play.”
Howard himself has enjoyed a strong individual campaign, boasting an impressive overall grade of 71.8 from Pro Football Focus.
Houston as a whole, however, has been disappointing.
The Texans were widely expected to serve as the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest competition in the AFC, but instead, they are just 9-7 heading into the final week of the regular season.
We'll see if Houston can put together an impressive showing against Tennessee to prepare itself for the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.