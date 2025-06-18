Houston Texans' 2025 Season Hinges on Make-or-Break Roster Move
To solve the team's most critical problem, the Houston Texans are turning to one of their top linemen to make a significant change. Former first-round draft pick Tytus Howard is slated for a full-time move from offensive tackle to guard in another high-stakes move by a Texans' coaching staff desperate to protect franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the move is a bigger risk than it may first appear, based on his historical performance as an interior offensive lineman. Howard's PFF grade at tackle is a solid 73.2; however, that grade drops to just 46.3 across over 1,500 career snaps at guard. Given this significant performance disparity, PFF views the upcoming 2025 season as a "make-or-break" year for Howard and the Texans' offensive line.
Houston's front office is focused on creating an effective five-man combination of offensive linemen to provide improved pass protection for their prized quarterback C.J. Stroud, and ample running lanes for starting RB Joe Mixon and newcomer Nick Chubb. This strategic personnel shuffle appears to have forced Howard to the interior, tasking him with solidifying a position that has been a point of vulnerability for the team and, at times, for Howard himself.
The technical demands of interior offensive linemen include several fundamental differences. The guard position requires less range but quicker hands and more functional strength, emphasizing leverage and the ability to anchor against powerful, bull-rushing defensive tackles while working in tighter spaces.
Howard’s varied experience at guard has prompted questions about the decision and the veteran's ability to adapt to a long-term starting role on the interior—but don't tell him that. Over are the days when Howard declared himself a "RIGHT TACKLE ONLY."
As part of the team's offensive line overhaul, the Texans' strategy includes Tytus Howard receiving a full offseason dedicated to mastering the specific techniques of the guard position. And the veteran has made it clear he's up for the challenge.
“I love it, man,” Howard said about his new position. "Just getting these reps in. Probably the first time I got a chance to get this many reps in at guard before the season started. So, I’m doing the best I can do to get the technique down. And the coaches have been doing a tremendous job helping me with that."
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans' promotion of Cole Popovich to offensive line coach sent a clear message that the Texans' franchise is focused on the evolution, not a revolution, for their front five—despite the team's offseason roster turnover. Rather than hiring from outside the organization, the front office chose to elevate an assistant in a move that suggests the coaching staff believes in the team's underlying philosophy.
Popovich's job is to now use that foundation to create a more effective, cohesive unit. His vision is for the Texans' offensive line to not just be effective, but also be a "nasty" group—and Howard approves:
“We’ve got a chip on our shoulders, and people underestimate what we’re going to be this year, but you know, that’s their problem,” Howard told KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “When that first game comes and we come off that ball and hit them in the mouth, like they’re gonna be, ‘These guys are for real.’”