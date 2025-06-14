Texans Daily

Texans OL Had Bold Take on Team's Biggest Offseason Concern

The Houston Texans aren't too worried about the offseason chatter.

Jared Koch

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans' biggest question of the NFL offseason has revolved around one major theme: How will this offensive line look next season?

And after the Texans' busy offseason at the position, it's a fair question to ask. Houston made an assortment of moves both inside and outside of the line, shipped in and out multiple names, and has the chance to enter the 2025 season with an entirely different five-man unit in the offensive trenches.

Yet, despite the changes taking place, one veteran name on the Texans' offensive line who's stuck in the mix through the offseason turnover is seemingly confident for what this group can put together for next season– that being Tytus Howard.

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulders and people underestimate what we’re going to be this year," Howard said in an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "But, you know that’s their problem? When that first game comes and we come off that ball and hit them in the mouth, like they’re gonna be, ‘These these guys are for real."

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Howard has been with the Texans since being the team's 23rd-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and eyes a shot this coming season to transition from his starting right tackle spot of last season, to now moving into right guard as a part of their many changes. An adjustment he's seemingly pumped to take on.

“I love it, man,” Howard said of his new spot at guard. “Just getting these reps in. Probably the first time I got a chance to get this many reps in at guard before the season started. So, I’m doing the best I can do, to get the technique down. And the coaches have been doing a tremendous job helping me with that."

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a reception with tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the third quarter
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a reception with tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Howard making his move, along with the multiple other changes around him, this Houston offensive line hopes to put togther a much better effort than their 2024 campaign. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the entire NFL last season with the offense seeing notable regression from the prior year, but still managed to inch their way into a second-straight division win.

With an upgraded AFC South, the Texans might not get so lucky this coming season for a third-straight title if this offensive line can't correct course. Though, in the mind of Howard, this group has the clear ability to make that aspired jump.

