Houston Texans Urged to Consider NFL Draft Trade Up for Three Potential Targets

The Houston Texans could trade up for Josh Simmons, Matthew Golden, and and Tyler Booker.

Ben Cooper

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (OL03) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are being urged to trade up for offensive tackle Josh Simmons, wide receiver Matthew Golden, or interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

The Texans hold the 25th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, but to get one of these prospects, they'd likely have to trade up.

Simmons is one of the best offensive tackles in the draft class despite having an injury history. He is projected to go within the top 20 of the draft. Simmons could be the long-term answer for the Texans at left tackle after trading away Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason.

Golden could also be a player worth trading up for. The University of Texas product had 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Golden is one of the top receivers in the draft class, and his speed makes him an intriguing prospect. After losing Stefon Diggs in free agency and Tank Dell being out with a knee injury, C.J. Stroud could use another weapon alongside Nico Collins and Christian Kirk.

Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) during the 2025 NFL Combine
Golden could be a great fit to take the top off the defense for Houston.

Another player the Texans could trade up for is interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Booker is the top interior offensive lineman in the draft class and could strengthen Houston's blocking.

Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, as he was brought down 63 times. Improving the offensive line by drafting Booker would make sense, especially after moving Kenyon Green and Tunsil.

General manager Nick Caserio has been active in retooling the Texans' roster this offseason. If he trades up for one of these players on draft night, it would help Stroud and the offense.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

