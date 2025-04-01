Houston Texans Deserve Major Credit Following Latest Deshaun Watson News
The Houston Texans received the most credit they could receive regarding a trade. The Cleveland Browns' owner, Jimmy Haslam, admitted they made a mistake trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun," Haslam said Monday at the league's annual meeting. "We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole.
The trade sent Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a 2022 first and fourth-round pick, a 2023 first and third-round pick, and a 2024 first and fourth-round pick.
Following the trade, Cleveland signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal that was fully guaranteed.
Watson came to the Browns as a three-time Pro Bowler, but injuries and off-the-field issues have plagued his tenure.
Watson has only started in 19 games in three seasons with the Browns and will miss a portion of the 2025 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
"... [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable."
Since the Watson trade, the Texans have rebuilt their roster into a consistent playoff team. They found their new franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud while building a great core around him.
Houston has made it to the Divisional Round in back-to-back seasons, finding success behind Stroud. Trading away Watson for the haul they received was an absolute win for the Texans.
The Browns will continue looking for a franchise quarterback while still being on the hook for two more years of Watson's contract.
"It would be great if we could get 'the quarterback,' but we're not going to force it," Haslam said. "We're going to be patient and we're going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can."
