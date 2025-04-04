Analyst's 'Dream' NFL Draft Scenario for Texans is a Weird One
The Houston Texans definitely need to have a strong NFL Draft after a rather underwhelming free-agent period in which the Texans didn't make any truly substantial additions and subtracting their best offensive lineman in Laremy Tunsil.
The Texans own the 25th overall pick in the first round of the draft, and the general expectation is that Houston will take an offensive lineman to shore up what was one of the worst units in football this past season (and that was with Tunsil).
However, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has revealed a "dream" NFL Draft scenario for the Texans that actually has more to do with their AFC South rivals than anything they will do.
"More important than hitting on this pick is that the Titans, Jaguars and Colts don't strike gold first, fifth and 14th, respectively," Gagnon wrote. "The Texans need to keep this simple with the best offensive lineman available and hope their division rivals screw up."
While the reasoning behind Gagnon's assertion is understandable, Houston really can't bother itself worrying about the decisions its division rivals will make.
The Texans have won the AFC South each of the last two seasons, so clearly, they have a leg up on the other three teams, all of whom are poorly run, mind you. Houston should be more focused on repairing its problem areas rather than concerning itself with who the Titans, Jaguars and Colts draft.
It's looking incredibly likely that Tennessee will select Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, anyway, so there probably isn't even much to think about as far as the Titans go. As for Jacksonville and Indianapolis? We'll see what happens, but the important thing is for the Texans to provide C.J. Stroud with more protection.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: NFL Exec Praises Texans for Bold Offseason Trade
MORE: Houston Texans Weapon Already Falling out of Favor?
MORE: Texans Free Agent Signing Gets Major Praise From Former HC
MORE: Texans GM Sounds Off on Controversial Offseason Decision
MORE: Insider Reveals Shocking Details on Texans' Failed DK Metcalf Trade