Houston Texans’ Vote on Tush Push Ban Revealed
The NFL had teams vote on a well-covered and popular issue: whether or not to ban the tush push. The Houston Texans voted to ban it.
Over the past few seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, have made it known that, when they are on the one-yard line, they are going to quarterback sneak him in, a play that has been dubbed the tush push because players virtually shove Hurts into the endzone from behind. They have been able to do it with great success, making it a staple of their red zone offense. Whether or not to ban that play went to vote, and teams didn't have enough traction.
However, the Texans did vote to ban it, and they were among the majority of teams in the voting. There were 22 teams that ended up voting to ban it, but that wasn't enough as 10 were against the ban. The tush push will live on. With the Texans led by C.J. Stroud, they are unlikely to get into doing it themselves any time soon. That said, here's the breakdown of the teams that voted for it.
This, for what it feels like to most fans, is the correct call. Having a play that is by the rules of the game shouldn't be banned due to their success in those situations. Had teams avoided allowing the Eagles to get on the one- or two-yard line, they wouldn't be in the situation to allow a touchdown to their opponent.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if this is a type of play that is widely accepted by other teams, not just the Eagles, in the coming years. That's the real part of this that must be watched throughout the league, but with the importance of the quarterback position, it doesn't appear likely that teams will put their stars in that position.