Texans’ C.J. Stroud Looking Forward to Facing Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Riding a four-game winning streak to revive their 2025 season, the Houston Texans are heading into what could be their toughest challenge yet. The Texans are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead for Sunday Night Football, setting up a rematch of last year's Divisional Round game.

Texans star QB C.J. Stroud returned to the field after a three-game absence to help take down the Indianapolis Colts, and now he is gearing up for a huge matchup against Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead.

"I mean, it's always cool to go play in KC against a team that's been really great for the last couple years," Stroud said. "I've been a fan of Pat [Mahomes] for a long time. He's a heck of a player, and it's just really cool. About five years ago, I was in high school watching, and now you're competing against those guys. Anytime you get to share a field with some legendary guys, you just try to gain their respect."

CJ Stroud on facing Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead:



Stroud, Texans looking for revenge

After falling to the Chiefs in the playoffs last year, Stroud and the Texans should have an extra chip on their shoulder for Sunday's primetime game. Not only that, but every team in the NFL wants to beat the Chiefs when they come up on their schedule, and this game happens to be extra important for this Texans team that needs every win it can get.

Of course, the Chiefs are in a similar position, sitting at 6-6 on the season and desperately needing a strong finish to steal a playoff spot. The Texans not only have the potential to walk into Arrowhead and beat the Chiefs, but they can practically end Kansas City's season, which would be the ultimate revenge for last year's playoffs.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Stroud back from being in concussion protocol, the Texans know they are capable of walking into Arrowhead in primetime and pulling out a win, although Mahomes and company will certainly make things as challenging as possible for them.

