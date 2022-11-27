Texans vs. Dolphins Notebook: Jumpstart Fails With Kyle Allen Under Center

When coach Lovie Smith announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starter under center Friday morning, he was hoping that the veteran quarterback could give the team an offensive "jumpstart."

But after recording four yards on their first drive of the day, it was clear from the beginning that the jumpstart Smith was hoping to accomplish was far from reality.

Allen completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 215 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown as the Houston Texans (1-9-1) dropped their sixth consecutive game during a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins (8-3) Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It is never good when you turn the ball over," Smith said. "Our quarterback starts it all. Kyle, nor did our offense, started the way we needed to. In the second half, we had our moments where we looked like we had a chance."

Another abysmal first half by the Texans led to a 30-0 halftime lead for the Dolphins.

Houston netted 32 total yards during the first half, with Allen accounting for 49. The Texans' defense was just as appalling as they allowed the Dolphins to notch 297 yards in the first half.

The Texans had no answer for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 278 yards during the first half.

Frustration began to boil over for Houston's defense when veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes kicked over a Gatorade cooler following Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to tight end Durham Smythe.

Tagovailoa finished with another MVP-caliber performance with 299 yards on 22-for-36 passing in three-quarters of play.

Unable to find success in the run game:

The Texans could not find success with their rushing attack for the second week in a row. Dare Ogunbowale, who recorded the first touchdown of the day for the Texans, led the team with 14 yards on four carries on the ground.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce finished with eight yards on five carries. Pierce's play against the Dolphins marked his second straight game, where he ended the day with eight yards.

"We have played good defensive lines the last few weeks, and they did not allow us to get our run game going," Smith said. "It's simple as that. And we need to play better."

Another rough day for the Texans' offensive line unit:

The Texans struggled to sustain drives on the offensive side of the ball. Allen's play was subpar at best. But the Texans' offensive line did not make it easy for Houston to find success.

The Dolphins' defensive front recorded five sacks on Allen, with three coming during the first half. Kenyon Green's struggles led to the Texans utilizing Justin McCray at left guard.

"If the play isn't what we feel it should be, you have to look for other options," Smith said. "The plan going into today's game was to get Justin some play. It was the based part of what we had coming in."

Quick Hits:

- Despite a great day from Tagovailoa, the Texans were able to record four sacks. Tagovailoa's day was done midway through the third quarter.

- Rookie linebacker Christian Harris went down with a shoulder injury. Smith had no update on Harris' status after the game.

- Jordan Akins led the Texans in receiving yards for the second consecutive game. Akins finished with 61 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

Final Words:

"We are going to watch the video, analyze it and see what we need to do to get better," Smith said. "There are a lot of things we need to do better. Whether you win or lose, we have enough to prepare for our next opponent this coming week."

