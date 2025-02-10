Houston Texans Warned Against Blockbuster WR Trade
The Houston Texans definitely need to add some weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason, particularly if Stefon Diggs walks via free agency.
Could they explore the trade market?
One name that has surfaced as a potential trade candidate is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, as the 49ers have granted him permission to seek a trade.
Naturally, you would think the Texans would be interested, as Samuel would fit pretty nicely alongside of Nico Collins. However, Cole Thompson of Texans Wire does not think Houston should even consider a move for Samuel.
He even goes as far to say that the Texans should not be in the market for any of the receivers currently on the trade block, period.
Depending on the asking price for Samuel, Thompson makes a good point.
Samuel definitely showed signs of a downturn this past season, as he caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 136 yards and a score.
The question is whether or not Samuel actually is declining or if he is simply in need of a change of scenery.
Remember: Samuel is just 29 years old, so it's not like he's ancient. Plus, there were a whole lot of other things going on in San Francisco that may have adversely affected his performance in 2024, as the Niners were littered with injuries up and down the roster.
Samuel is not a No. 1 receiver, but the Texans wouldn't need him to be that guy. They would just require him to serve as a solid complement to Collins.
However, if the 49ers' asking price for Samuel is exorbitantly high (and it very well may be), Thompson is right in saying that they should pass on the veteran.