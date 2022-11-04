Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: 'Cool Experience'

HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut.

In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, played in his first NFL regular-season game. And Quitoriano made an immediate NFL impact.

The 6-foot-6, 258-pound, fifth-round draft pick from Oregon State became the fifth player in franchise history to catch a touchdown in his first career game and the first since tight end Brevin Jordan last year. He's the third player in franchise history to catch a touchdown on his first career reception, joining Derick Armstrong in 2003 and Jaelen Strong in 2015.

The touchdown that gave Houston a 7-0 lead was his only catch of the game.

"At the time, it was a really cool experience," Quitoriano said of the first-quarter grab in traffic. "Kind of bitter now, with the result."

An honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 when he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, Quitoriano caught 19 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns last season. He missed some time at training camp and during the offseason with a knee injury.

The Texans like what they saw from Quitoriano

“Very pleased," Texans coach Lovie Smith said of his rookie's performance. "We played a lot of rookies, and he was the last one injury-wise that we wanted to see. We've seen some signs of that in practice, but you know, he can block.

"That's supposed to be his strong suit. To get his first catch, first touchdown, that was pretty big. But we have four tight ends that we liked, and we were able to use all of them.”

Quitoriano started as a true freshman for the Beavers. He was an all-state football and basketball selection in Salem, Oregon. He originally committed to Oregon before accepting a scholarship to Oregon State.

"He is a true wide tight end," Texans quarterback Davis Mills said. "Helps a lot in the run game and does a lot, surprisingly, in the passing game because he is going to go and separate with his speed, and it catches people off guard how fast he is. It's going to be exciting to see how he develops and keeps getting better each week.”

The Texans are deep at tight end with Quitoriano's return and display of receiving skills. They also have O.J. Howard, Jordan Akins and Jordan to deploy against defenses.

"I think we're all really versatile guys to help in the run and pass game," Quitoriano said. "Just keep letting us do our thing, keep letting us make plays."

