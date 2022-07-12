Skip to main content

'Engine' Mentality: What Maliek Collins Hopes to Bring to Texans' Defensive Line in 2022

Maliek Collins wants to be the "engine" pushing forward for the Texans' defensive front seven

HOUSTON -- Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins didn't return to the Houston Texans to be another run-of-the-mill veteran looking for a second shot. He hopes to be the engine that keeps pushing ahead for better results in 2022. 

“I’ve got to be the same guy every day,” Collins said on Texans Radio this week. “I’ve got to be consistent. If something’s off, I’ve got to be the one that gets it back on track. That’s just the standard I put on myself.”

Signed to a two-year, $17 million deal this offseason, Collins was one of several bright spots for the Texans offense in 2021 under coordinator Lovie Smith. Starting in 15 games, Collins would end up finishing second in tackles for loss with nine stops to go along with 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. 

Collins said earlier this offseason that he tested free agency but was drawn back to Houston after his success in Smith's Tampa 2 defensive background. Part of the flare that enticed the former third-rounder to stay was Smith's promotion to head coach following the firing of David Culley

“He's the key piece. He writes the script every day for how it looks and what it's supposed to look like," Collins said during OTAs in June. "So I mean, he's done it before and you know, we are just going to follow him.”

When looking at Smith's defensive formation, defensive line and linebacker have always been essential to the team's progression. As a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive staff, the defensive line featured one of the greatest three techniques to play the sport in Warren Sapp.

During his time in Chicago, Tommy Harris was a star defensive tackle for the Bears' front seven. In both locations, the linemen up the middle would up lane for linebackers to make stops behind the line of scrimmage. Each franchise featured Hall of Fame linebackers up the middle in Derrick Brooks and Brian Urlacher, respectively. 

In Houston, Smith envisions Collins playing a similar role to both Sapp and Harris. The hope is not only will the 27-year-old be a key piece to promising, but also a leader to young defensive players such as fellow defensive linemen Roy Lopez and linebackers Garret Wallow, Kamu Grugier-Hill and rookie Christian Harris. 

“He’s an excellent football player,” Smith said earlier this offseason. “He fits the profile. He’s athletic. I think Maliek was just at the tip of the iceberg on what we can be. There’s so much more that he’ll be able to do going forward.”

The Texans begin training camp on July 29 at NRG Stadium. 

