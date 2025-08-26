Insider Exposes Major Financial Concern for Houston Texans RB
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon will be sidelined for the first four games of the 2025 NFL season thanks to a foot/ankle injury that has kept him on the NFI list. That much we know.
Otherwise, the Texans are being fairly mum on Mixon, who suffered his injury away from football. That means Mixon stands to lose some money. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk outlined how much Mixon stands to forfeit in the coming weeks, and it isn't pretty.
"For each game Mixon misses, he’ll lose $29,411 in per-game active roster bonuses. And since payment of the player is discretionary, his $7 million base salary (at game checks of $388,888 each) is in jeopardy," Florio wrote. "There’s also a chance that he’s in default as to his signing bonus. The proration for 2025 is $2 million."
What will the Texans do without Joe Mixon?
Mixon was an integral piece for Houston last season, racking up 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 36 passes for 309 yards and a score in 14 games. His efficiency (4.1 yards per carry) left something to be desired, but that is actually also Mixon's career average.
The 29-year-old has never been the most efficient running back in the league, but his ability to serve as a bell cow and move the chains definitely has value, as the Texans found out last season as their aerial attack struggled to find consistency.
But now, with Mixon slated to miss the first month of the campaign, Houston definitely appears to be in some trouble. Mixon's wallet may end up suffering, as well.
The Texans signed Nick Chubb in free agency and also selected Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, but Chubb — who has fallen victim to multiple severe injuries over the past couple of seasons — appears to be a shell of his former self, and Marks was only a fourth-round pick.
C.J. Stroud absolutely endured a bit of a sophomore slump in 2024, and being without Mixon certainly won't make things easier for him this fall. Hopefully, Mixon can get back on the field sooner rather than later, both for himself and the team.