Chargers Coach Discloses Bold Statement on Texans' Defense
The Houston Texans were being more regarded for their offense than their defense heading into the 2024 NFL campaign, but things have certainly flipped this season.
While the Texans' offense has actually been less than stellar, their defense has been among the league's best, and the Los Angeles Chargers are about to find that out in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this Saturday.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman knows that Houston presents a rather big challenge, and he told reporters as much in the lead up to the game this week.
"This is a defense that might be the—it’s definitely the fastest defense we’ve played this year," Roman said. "Might be the best. They got great players. They’re really well coached. They have a scheme they believe in that works for them. Their personnel fits their scheme. And their scheme fits their personnel. And it’s really obvious they have a lot of confidence in that.”
The Texans are certainly loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball, ranging from edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. to Pro Bowl cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Los Angeles averaged just 324.6 yards per game this season, which ranked just 20th in the NFL. Given that Houston ranked fifth in yards allowed, the Chargers—who are rather limited on weapons—could be in for some trouble in this matchup.
Of course, the Texans are down a couple of key pieces, as defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are both sidelined, but Houston should still have enough talent overall to make life tough for Justin Herbert and the Bolts' offense.