Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Hold Back on Texans' C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans will be battling the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs this Saturday, and thanks much in part to head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers will prove to be one heck of a challenge.
However, Harbaugh also feels that the Texans will represent a big test due to the presence of quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Harbaugh is very familiar with Stroud from his college days, as Harbaugh coached the Michigan Wolverines and saw plenty of Stroud at Ohio State.
When asked about the young signal-caller, Harbaugh made his feelings very clear.
"He’s a great player. All the talent is there—and the courage," Harbaugh told reporters. "So many times I’ve seen a defender coming right at him and he just stands in there, lets them get close enough almost, knows they’re gonna hit him, and he’s able to get the ball up, over, and around them. We’re talking 16-18 yard in breaking dig routes or routes to the sideline. And he’s a great guy and tremendous competitor.”
Stroud actually struggled during the regular season, throwing for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87.
The 23-year-old has definitely experienced a bit of a sophomore slump, as he posted a historic rookie campaign last year when he totaled 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
In spite of Stroud's rather pedestrian showing throughout most of 2024, he remains a big-time threat heading into the playoffs, and Harbaugh is clearly aware of it.