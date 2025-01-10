Chargers Suffer Major Injury Blow Before Texans Matchup
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers will square off in an intriguing AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Neither team is viewed as a top-tier Super Bowl contender, but they are both loaded with talent. However, the Texans are viewed as the underdog coming into this week's game.
That being said, the Chargers have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the showdown.
As shared by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Los Angeles will be without wide receiver Joshua Palmer against Houston.
Palmer may be the only one currently ruled out on that list, but there are some other key players listed as well.
J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers' starting running back, has been dealing with some injury issues. Quentin Johnston is also a key impact player within the offense for Los Angeles and Justin Herbert.
During the 2024 season, Palmer ended up catching 39 passes for 584 yards and a touchdown. He didn't produce huge numbers, but he has been a quality security blanket for Herbert. His absence is a definite loss for the Chargers.
It will be interesting to see what the status updates are on both Dobbins and Johnston. Should either of those two players also miss the game, the Texans' defense would have a much easier job.
As for Houston, guard Shaq Mason has been ruled out due to a knee injury. That will be a big loss for the Texans. Denico Autry, Christian Harris, John Metchie III,and Teagan Quitoriano are all listed as questionable.
Obviously, there are some key injury issues to watch leading up to kickoff. Fans will have a much better idea of who will play and who won't after today's injury update.
All of that being said, Palmer being out is a plus for Houston. Los Angeles will need someone to step up to fill his shoes.