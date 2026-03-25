Three Texans Veterans In Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

Now hitting the tail-end of March, the 2026 NFL Draft now sits just under a month away from kicking off in Pittsburgh, PA.

And while that means the incoming Houston Texans' rookie class has yet to shake out, we can piece together a few baseline predictions for how this front office could attack their top picks on the board based on lingering team needs.

The Texans have been among the most active teams in the NFL when it comes to offseason moves thus far, but that doesn’t mean they still don't have a few holes on both sides of the ball that could be plugged up through the draft––one where they'll have four picks within the top 70 selections.

But in the efforts of those improvements, it'll inevitably put a few veterans on the Texans’ roster in the crosshairs of losing their starting spot headed into next season, or at the very least, put them into an intriguing preseason position battle.

Of course, the draft and all of the Texans’ picks still need to unravel to get a true look at who those veterans could be. Let’s take an early look at three names on the roster who might be in danger of losing their starting roles to rookies:

1. Jake Andrews, C

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's a case that Jake Andrews could have a shot to lose his job to veteran free agent signing Evan Brown, who comes aboard from the Arizona Cardinals with versatility to play guard or center. But a world also exists where the Texans could prioritize drafting another potential center in day two or early day three who could compete for the spot as well.

Andrews is well liked within the building and started 16 games throughout the 2025 season as someone the Texans have clear confidence in rolling with. But that position battle for the Week One starter could certainly be tight for him as is, and especially depending on how the draft shakes out in April.

2. Tommy Togiai, DT

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) reacts after a defensive play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans feel almost certain to address their interior defensive line with one of their first three, or even top two picks in the draft. After losing Tim Settle Jr. to the Washington Commanders and cutting Mario Edwards, the depth between the edges has been thinned out and depleted from what it was in 2025.

The Texans could very well start Tommy Togiai next to Sheldon Rankins on their 4-3 front, who was one of the team's most unexpected surprises and started the final five games of their 2025 season. However, they could also take another defensive tackle to compete for that starting spot, while also adding much-needed depth to the position group.

If they do, it puts Togiai in danger of losing some of his expected snaps, and maybe a starting spot, depending on how well he and/or any highly-drafted rookie performs in preseason and camp.

3. Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) waks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Henry To'oTo has been a key fixture of the Texans defense for the past two seasons. He's started in 33 combined regular season and playoff games with over 200 tackles and four sacks through that stretch. So a rookie uprooting his spot in the depth chart would certainly take a solid talent.

But the Texans may have an interest in poking around the linebacker class in day two of the draft, particularly with one of their two second-round picks that gives them extra flexibility to upgrade their front seven. Texas' Anthony Hill, Georgia's CJ Allen, and Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez could all be names to watch around that range.

If any of those names are on the roster come time for Week One, DeMeco Ryans may prioritize the extra youth and athleticism starting in his defense to pair next to physical team captain Azeez Al-Shaair.