Wyatt Teller Reveals How C.J. Stroud Recruited Him to Texans

One of the Houston Texans' biggest free agency moves of this offseason was the signing of new veteran guard Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns to help further fortify this offensive line headed into 2026.

It took a few days into free agency, and a whole lot of buzz connecting the two sides in the process. But inevitably, the Texans and Teller would eventually come to terms on a two-year, $16 million deal to keep him locked in through the 2027 season, and slot him in as their starting left guard for Week One once September hits.

However, it seems like Teller's recruitment to Houston might not have been possible without some extra help from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud working his magic in the process.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Teller said he initially met with Stroud during an NFL players’ Christian seminar when the Texans quarterback was quoted saying, "I would love to have you block for me."

New #Texans guard Wyatt Teller met with C.J. Stroud at NFL players Christian seminar and C.J. told him: 'I would love to have you block for me' @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 24, 2026

That comment obviously resonated with Teller in due time, as now, the former Browns veteran will be slated to make Stroud's idea come to a reality next season, and hope to bring some much-needed stability to the interior of Houston's offensive line, which had been facing several concerns throughout the early offseason.

Teller, who's fresh off his eighth year pro and his seventh season with the Browns, brings a ton of experience in the pros with over 100 NFL starts through that timeframe, also claiming a couple of All-Pro nods back in 2020 and 2021.

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Now five years removed from that peak, he's in his early 30s, and coming off a couple of injury-shortened seasons in Cleveland in both 2024 and 2025.

Even when factoring that in, though, Teller has proven more than capable of being a starting-level guard throughout that time. And at his age, he still has the confidence from the Texans that he has some gas left in the tank for at least a couple more seasons.

Wyatt Teller Confident in What Texans Are Building

In reality, adding that further stability and experience on the offensive line was one of many burning questions the Texans were faced with this offseason that had been quickly addressed by the front office, making for multiple noticeable improvements which Teller himself even recognized upon coming aboard.

"Already an unbelievable team, a couple of plays away from [the] AFC Championship," Teller said of the Texans' offseason moves, per Wilson. "Pieces they've added feel like really good roster moves; it just speaks so highly of the people who want to be on a winning team and the culture coach Ryans instilled."

Wyatt Teller on #Texans new additions: 'Already an unbelievable team, a couple plays away from AFC championship. Pieces they've added feels like really good roster moves, it just speaks so highly of people want to be on winning team and culture coach Ryans instilled.' @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 24, 2026

Between Teller and Braden Smith coming in on the offensive side of the ball to bring further stability upfront, paired with the addition of former Philadelphia Eagles team captain Reed Blankenship to help out the back end of their already-elite defense, it's been an extremely productive offseason for the Texans already before even hitting next month's draft.

Clearly, those initial moves have gotten those in the building— even if they have just arrived a couple of weeks ago like Teller— to believe in what this group and DeMeco Ryans are building ahead of next year.

Time will tell how it all pans out on the field. But a quick pulse check of the feelings both in and outside the Texans just under two months into the offseason tells you that the state of the roster sets up to be in a strong spot on both sides of the ball.