Houston Texans Free Agent Named 'Must Re-Sign' Priority
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans are going to be an intriguing team to watch. No one knows what they're going to do, but they have to find a way to improve.
One key decision the Texans will have to make will be about the future of star veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Last offseason, Houston pulled of the big trade to acquire Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. They opted to not pursue an extension with him, which has led to Diggs hitting the open free agency market this offseason.
It is very clear that the Texans will need more help at the wide receiver position next season. Simply getting a new deal done with Diggs could be the answer for Houston.
Diggs ended up playing in just eight games this season before going down with a torn ACL. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
At 31 years old, Diggs is still clearly more than capable of making a big-time impact.
Bryce Martino of Toro Times took a look at three players the Texans must re-sign this offseason. He added Diggs to that list.
"The Texans offense didn’t live up to its true potential this season after losing Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL. Houston has a chance to run it back with Diggs next season on a short contract that doesn’t hurt their salary cap," Martino wrote.
Bringing Diggs back would give C.J. Stroud the No. 1 target that he was missing down the stretch of the season. It was clear that losing him had a very negative impact on the offense.
With Tank Dell's future being uncertain after his gruesome leg injury, Houston has to make sure they give Stroud the kind of weapons that he needs to succeed.
Depending on what kind of price tag and length of contract Diggs is looking for, re-signing him would make perfect sense. He knows the offense, had good chemistry with Sroud, and is among the group of better wide receivers in the NFL.
Only time will tell, but this is an option to keep an eye on for the Texans.