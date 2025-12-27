Three Bold Predictions for Texans’ Week 17 Matchup vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans are on for a rare NFL Saturday slate, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 for what could make for an eighth-straight win for the Texans; further extending the longest current win streak in the league after a fiery recent stretch of games in H-Town.

But this one against the Chargers certainly presents a bit of an added challenge from what their past couple of weeks have looked like. Los Angeles is a playoff-ready team, has 11 wins on the year already, and will be just as hungry to come out of this one with a win to sit higher up in the AFC playoff picture, while also righting the wrongs of the most recent time these two met during last postseason.

Here's three bold predictions for how the action in Los Angeles could shake out for the Texans:

1. Nico Collins Gets Targeted a Dozen Times

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium.

Last week against the Raiders, it was one of Nico Collins' quieter days since C.J. Stroud returned from his concussion. While he had nine targets thrown his way, he managed to haul in four of them for 59 total yards and no score, making for his lowest catch rate (44.4%) and yards per reception (14.8) since his Week 7 dud against the Seattle Seahawks.

This week, the Texans should be making a better effort to get their top pass-catching weapon involved. The Chargers' pass defense isn't any slouch, so their matchup on tap won't be making that task easier. But, in order to counter that strength through the air, Houston needs to get the ball in the hands of their best playmaker and allow him to move the chains as he's consistently managed to do all season.

Collins has only had six games this season with at least 10 targets, and only one game with 12 or more. This time, though, another 12-target outing might not be the most unrealistic outcome to imagine.

2. Justin Herbert Throws 2+ Interceptions

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.

The last time Justin Herbert matched up against this Texans defense, it turned out to be his most infamous, devastating performance of his time in the NFL. Four interceptions, completing 14 of 32 total passes, and worst of all, sucked the life out of any hopes the Chargers had during their run in last year's playoffs.

This time around, the results may not be as drastic, but there's certainly a route to this Texans secondary giving Herbert trouble once again. They rank third in the NFL for total forced turnovers, and the Chargers quarterback has had all but three games this season in which he's tossed at least one pick––having just one time in which he's gone two-straight games without an interception.

With that being said, look for Herbert to throw not one, but two picks on this Texans secondary.

3. C.J. Stroud Sacked a Season-High 4+ Times

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.

While the Texans faced some early problems on their offensive line to start this season off, the further into the year Houston's gotten, that protection has become more refined and allowed for a bit more confidence for the operation under center.

However, with not one, but both of the Texans' offensive tackles in question, that security could become a little more shaky. Houston will be forced to make some shifts upfront against a team that's tied with the Texans' 41 total sacks on the season, and if any lapses occur, could make for a longer day than expected for Stroud in the pocket.

Shockingly, there hasn't been a game this season where Stroud has been taken down more than three times in a single game. That trend, though, could very well come to an end in this one.

