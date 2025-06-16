NFL Superstar Reveals Massive Comparison for Texans' Nico Collins

NEWS: Mike Evans compares #Texans WR Nico Collins to Julio Jones, saying Nico is a special player.



“He's kind of like a mix of me and Julio Jones. He's 6-4, 6-5, he can run up & catch like Julio and he has muscles like Julio. He has the length like me. I love Nico's game”



