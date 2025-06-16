NFL Superstar Reveals Massive Comparison for Texans' Nico Collins
The Houston Texans are projected to win the AFC South in 2025, just like they did a season ago, and a huge part of their success will undoubtedly be due to their elite receiving corps, led by Nico Collins.
They beefed up that unit this offseason as star Tank Dell is projected to miss most of the 2025 season. Houston selected Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, both out of Iowa State, respectively in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, to complement Collins.
Collins was originally taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but didn't break onto the scene until 2023 when he totaled 1,297 yards under the leadership of then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud struggled last season, partially due to a depleted and weak offensive line that will hopefully be improved this season, and those issues in 2024 also impacted Collins, who ended with 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.
Just 26 years old, Collins is still a rising star, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans commented on the upside that the Texans' weapon has.
Collins comes in at 6-foot-4 and often has used his length to reel in difficult passes or blast by cornerbacks. Evans is clearly a fan of what Collins has been able to do. Having been a Pro Bowl receiver for the first time in 2024, Collins is primed to have another terrific season in 2025.
The Texans and Stroud should be able to give Collins all he can handle. He went from 109 targets in 2023 down to 99 targets in 2024. It would be shocking if a player of his caliber isn't able to see triple-digit targets this upcoming season as the Texans should again be among the best in the conference.