Texans Have Several Players Nearing Historic Milestones vs. Colts

The 6-5 Houston Texans have a big test on the horizon against their 8-3 division rival Indianapolis Colts, as the Texans will be looking to sustain their recent win streak to push their name further into the AFC playoff discussions heading into the final stretch of this season.

And in the midst of the Texans' divisional action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.

Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans' Week 13 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Nico Collins Nearing 5,000 Career Receiving Yards

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With 73 receiving yards against the Colts, wide receiver Nico Collins (3,927) would reach 4,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to do so, joining wide receivers Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Walter and TE Owen Daniels.

Collins has been on a solid stretch as of late with Davis Mills at the helm in place of the injured C.J. Stroud––logging a combined 19 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns, remaining the top target and most dangerous threat in this offense, regardless of who's throwing the passes.

Now, with another positive day in Indianapolis, he'll find his way into an exclusive club of Texans pass-catchers, and of course, he'll have tons of time to keep climbing up that receiving yards list moving forward.

Will Anderson Eyeing Longest Sack Streak in Texans History

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With one sack vs. the Colts, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (28.5) would pass Jadeveon Clowney (29.0) for the fourth-most sacks in franchise history and would set the franchise single-season record with seven straight games with a sack, passing defensive end Mario Williams (six).

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Will Anderson Jr. has been on a tear within the Texans' second-half stretch of the season, both as a dominant and consistent threat in the trenches who continues to get to the quarterback on a weekly basis. He's fresh off his best performance of the year with 2.5 sacks on Josh Allen, and hasn't had a game without a sack since the beginning of October.

Now with just one more sack against Indianapolis and Daniel Jones, that makes for seven straight weeks, and makes for a franchise-record streak for Houston’s defensive star.

Jayden Higgins Could Pass Andre Johnson's Rookie TD Total

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts to his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With one receiving touchdown, wide receiver Jayden Higgins would reach five on the season, passing Andre Johnson (four) for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a rookie wide receiver in franchise history.

Higgins, Houston's second-round receiver from this offseason, has found his way into a consistent role within the Texans' offense as the season has progressed, having at least seven targets through the past three weeks, and has three touchdowns through his last five games of the year.

To reach the top spot on the Texans' rookie touchdown leaderboard, he'll have to pass Tank Dell's seven-touchdown campaign from 2023, but he can surpass a franchise legend as soon as this week if Stroud finds him in the end zone.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!