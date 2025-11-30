The Houston Texans took care of business in Week 13 within a tough road battle against the Indianapolis Colts, coming away with a 20-16 victory for their fourth-straight win of the year, lifting to an impressive 7-5 record with just five games to go on the calendar.

For what was potentially the most consequential season for the Texans, DeMeco Ryans' crew delivered on both sides of the ball for a well-rounded performance in a hostile road environment. C.J. Stroud played well in his first game back, the defense stood their ground, and in the end, wound up being enough for a win number seven on the year.

Here's four big takeaways from the Texans' big division win over the Colts.

1. C.J. Stroud Gets the Job Done

In his first game back at the helm for this Texans offense, Stroud did just enough to get his group over the hump in a solid outing on the road–– completing 22 of 35 passes for 276 yards and one interception, coming together for what's now his fourth win this season commanding as Houston's QB1.

As a whole, Houston's offense looked servicable as well. They outplayed the Colts via more first downs, more total yards, a better third-down conversion rate, and time of possession.

It's a testament to the growth this Texans offense has showcased throughout the year: even when taking on one of the best-rated scoring units in the NFL, Houston held their weight, and look miles better on that end of the field than they did just two months ago.

2. Nico Collins Keeps the Momentum Flowing

It was another week of strong play from Nico Collins, who showed that no matter who's throwing the passes between Stroud and Davis Mills, he's going to get his touches.

Collins finished his day with five receptions on ten targets for a team-high 98 yards, also taking in a red-zone rushing touchdown to add to the positive day of production.

For this Texans offense to operate at its ceiling, Collins needs to be firing on all cylinders. That's exactly what he's been up to in the past few weeks, and has kept that trend continuing into Indianapolis.

3. Texans' Defense Quiet, But Effective

The Texans weren't quite as flashy on the defensive end as they were last week during their eight-sack, three-turnover outing vs. the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, but against one of the more effective scoring units through the first 12 weeks of the year, Houston did exactly what was necessary.

The run game led by Jonathan Taylor was held in check from start to finish. The Colts were stumped on third down throughout the day, converting on just three of 10 opportunities, and were ultimately held to their lowest point total seen throughout what's been an extremely impressive year on that end of the field.

That's more than enough to consider the day an overwhelming success for Houston defensively, and keeps their name in the mix to be dubbed the most elite unit in the NFL.

4. AFC South Now Wide Open

Now for their fourth win in a row, the Texans have fought their way right back into the mix to not just navigate to a playoff spot, but to a chance to claim the AFC South as well.

The Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are tied up atop the division at 8-4, while the Texans linger right behind them at 7-5. Those two in Indianapolis and Jacksonville play each other next weekend, so a loss is bound to creep up for one of the two as Houston faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs to keep the win streak alive.

For a division that once seemed all but locked up in the hands of Indianapolis, now looks vastly different just a few weeks later, and one that the Texans could come out on top in if they can continue to capitalize over the next five weeks.

