PFF Thinks This Houston Texans Weapon Could Be Massively Underrated
The Houston Texans are expected to make the playoffs again in 2025, and if they are able to do so, it'll be on the back of an elite defense, an improved offensive line, and a young receiving corps.
The Texans took receivers with two of their first three selections and are clearly hoping to bolster the weapons around the third-year C.J. Stroud. Jayden Higgins was their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, coming out of Iowa State. He was a star with the Cyclones and has a massive radius for Stroud to hit.
With Tank Dell expected to miss most or all of this upcoming season, the Texans are going to have a significant target share to be taken by players not named Nico Collins, and Higgins might be primed to be a star even as a rookie. He was recently named one of five wide receiver sleepers by PFF.
Here's a part of what Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke said on Higgins.
"The Texans will likely go with Collins and Higgins as the outside receivers, and Kirk or potentially Noel in the slot. However, both Kirk and Noel have experience in Z roles. The Collins-Higgins pairing is unusual for the NFL. Only five times in the past decade has a team had two 6-foot-4 or taller wide receivers who each reached 500 receiving yards. In no case were both wide receivers worth starting in fantasy. Higgins may function mainly as a backup for Collins, a wide receiver who has missed at least two games in each of his NFL seasons. In that case, one of Kirk and Noel will play in the slot and the other at Z,"
Higgins, during his senior season with the Cyclones, went for 1,183 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. He has the size and speed to make an immediate impact, and minicamp seemed to justify the Texans taking him in the second round.
Let's hope in-game action continues to prove that Higgins is a star in the making.