REPORT: Houston Texans Shockingly Release Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are set to take on the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. Again, they aren't expected to win, but they're hoping to pull off another shocker.
Ahead of this weekend's game, the Texans have made a shocking roster move.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Houston has released veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Right now, no further details have been released about why the Texans decided to make the move. It's a surprise due to how thin Houston already is at the wide receiver position.
Johnson ended up playing one regular season game for the Texans, catching two passes for 12 yards. He also caught one pass for 12 yards in Houston's dominant Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
With this news, Johnson's NFL career is in real jeopardy.
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He caused a lot of drama with the Ravens, which led to his release. That is when he landed with the Texans.
Houston now releasing him shows that they may have experienced the same kind of drama.
Either way, no matter what happened, Johnson has been released. He will head into free agency with an uphill battle in front of him to get his career back on track.
As for the Texans, they are down yet another wide receiver going up against arguably the best team in the NFL. C.J. Stroud will have one less target to work with.
It's a shame that things didn't work out, as Johnson has a lot of talent. Unfortunately, whether it's his attitude or simply how he has been approaching the game, his characater has been called into question and there are major reasons to believe that his career is on the brink.