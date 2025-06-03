Texans Could Get Major Boost on Defense with Linebacker Set to Return
The Houston Texans are expecting fourth-year linebacker Christian Harris to return to the field in time for training camp, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed after Tuesday’s OTAs session.
Harris missed all but three games in 2024 due to nagging ankle and calf injuries. Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke indicated Friday that Harris was pacing well in his rehab to return in time for training camp in late July.
“He’s here working like he always is,” Burke said. “Again, another guy – I sound like a broken record. Christian’s been doing his thing. Again, all these guys are on a little different plans and routines. The goal is to get all these guys ready for camp, and he’s on track to be there for us.”
Harris isn’t the only Houston defender slated to return after their 2024 season was derailed by injuries. Defensive back Jalen Pitre was a welcome surprise when the team opened OTAs last week.
Harris had a bit of a breakout season in 2023, posting 101 total tackles, seven TFLs, seven pass breakups, two sacks, and a forced fumble. It was a promising build on a solid rookie campaign for the third-round pick from Alabama.
With Harris healthy, Houston’s projected linebacker starters would fit him in at the Will backer, Henry To’oTo’o at Sam, and Azeez Al-Shaair at Mike, though the three are more than versatile enough to work in multiple roles at the position. Still, E.J. Speed, a free-agent signing this offseason, is coming off a 142-tackle season last year with the Colts and would figure into the equation in one manner or another.
While the pass rushing unit and defensive backfield earn the bulk of the praise in Houston’s defense, the linebackers help keep everything in order, an aspect of Houston’s defense that was sorely lacking last year.