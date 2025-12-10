DeMeco Ryans Highlights X-Factor of Texans' Elite Defense

The Houston Texans defense has a ton of impact playmakers that have helped lead this group to the league-best heights they've emerged to throughout the course of the 2025 season.

But in the eyes of head coach DeMeco Ryans, there's one key name on the defensive end that you could consider the x-factor of it all; simply due to his versatility and physicality that he presents against the run and the pass: defensive back Jalen Pitre.

“Jalen [Pitre], I call him the x-factor for our defense. He can do it all," Ryans said before Houston's Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"When it comes to stopping the run, most of the time you worry about a nickel or DB being in the run fits, but we try to find ways to get Jalen into run fits, because he's a physical player, because he's smart. He understands run fits, throw him in passing coverage situations."

The Texans' defense has an abundance of star talent worth recognizing that makes this group such a force on any given weekend.

Off the edge, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have been the unquestioned top edge-rushing duo over the course of this season. Azeez Al-Shaair has been a steady captain and linebacker to hold down the middle of the field, and the secondary, both at corner and safety, has stood out as elite as well.

But it's in that nickel spot held down by Pitre that gets some special attention from Ryan’s–– who wound up missing three games in the middle of this season with a concussion, alongside his quarterback counterpart C.J. Stroud–– yet has been a hard-hitting, dynamic player on the field whenever he's out there.

During the 10 games he's been active, Pitre has found his way to 55 tackles, three for loss, nine passes defended, and four interceptions as the Swiss Army knife within the Texans' secondary, and perhaps the best player who suits up in the nickel slot in the NFL.

And while a nickel corner never always gets the national spotlight compared to boundary corners or powerful edge rushers, his impact certainly isn't neglected by Ryans or the Texans defense, who, while able to go 3-0 in their stretch without him or Stroud, most definitely isn't the same group whenever he's not available.

"He's able to cover receivers, tight ends, he's just an all-around player that you can't coach him on some of the instincts he's able to do and the plays he's able to make," said Ryans.

Pitre, among the crowd of talented players on the Texans' defensive unit, should be set to continue making a stout, x-factor-like impact on a weekly basis that helps Houston sustain its standing amongst the best in the league. And if he does, it'll continue to be a tough challenge for any opposing offense to stop for the rest of the season.

