Texans Newcomer Facing Brutal Label Entering 2025 NFL Season
Houston Texans free agent signing Cam Robinson has been listed as the Texans' biggest bust candidate.
Robinson was signed to a one-year $12 million deal to start at left tackle for Houston after they traded away star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
"The Houston Texans made the curious decision to trade away a quality starter in left tackle Laremy Tunsil as part of their offseason overhaul," Knox wrote. "While incoming tackle Cam Robinson had nothing to do with that decision, he may end up getting the bust label for being Tunsil's replacement. Robinson has always been a serviceable starter when healthy but never a star. He appeared in 17 games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings and was responsible for 13 penalties and seven sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. With a one-year, $12 million contract, Robinson's price point is reasonable. However, he isn't likely to make fans forget about Tunsil—and that's assuming he manages to hold off rookie second-round pick Aireontae Ersery."
These are valid points, as Robinson is unlikely to play at the level that Tunsil did. Houston also drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round, who will likely be the left tackle long-term for the Texans.
C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, which was the second-most in the NFL. For the Texans to make a deep playoff run, they will need Robinson and the rest of the offensive line to do a better job protecting Stroud.
While Robinson may not be the long-term answer at left tackle for the Texans, he is a solid veteran. However, if he ends up being a bust of a signing, Ersery could become a starter sooner than expected.
