Houston Texans' Unsuspecting Defender Lands 'Superstar' Prediction
The Houston Texans had one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL last season, and that will almost surely be the case once again in 2025.
Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. are obviously the biggest names on the unit, but the Texans have some other terrific defensive players the casual fan may not know.
One is safety Calen Bullock, who enjoyed a very impressive rookie campaign and was a big reason why Houston's pass defense ranked sixth in the league in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is certainly very high on Bullock and went as far to label him a "superstar" candidate for the coming season.
"Over more than 1,000 regular-season and playoff stats, he was one of the top-performing defensive backs in the league for the Houston Texans," Gagnon wrote. "Bullock just turned 22, but he can already excel on an every-down basis regardless of situation and has the ability to keep building his repertoire as a physical tackler. He showed signs of improvement in that area throughout his rookie campaign. With the support of Stingley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in that secondary and help from a talented pass rush up front, it's easy to envision superstardom in his future."
Bullock played in every game last year, racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended. Yes, he gave up some big plays, but for the most part, he enjoyed a tremendous debut campaign, and you could already see he is oozing with potential.
The USC product was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and may ultimately prove to be a first-round talent moving forward.
