NFL.com Scratches Head Over Texans WR Nico Collins’ Week 1 Usage
Following the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Houston Texans moved down one spot in NFL.com's Week 2 power rankings, checking in at No. 14. Power rankings are always worth a peek, but keep in mind, we're talking about one week of action here.
"The Texans lacked explosiveness offensively in the opener, and they shot themselves in the foot with some big mistakes -- two big turnovers and far too many penalties," NFL.com's Eric Edholm wrote. "They had 11 accepted flags, including a few big ones on defense and offensive penalties that erased short and medium gains. As a result, C.J. Stroud faced a lot of long-yardage situations, and the Rams were playing to prevent the chunk plays."
Although the Texans' loss to the Rams looked a lot more like a disjointed preseason game, the onus is firmly on head coach DeMeco Ryans to get his house in order quickly. While some penalties will be tolerated by Ryans, the Texans' pre-snap errors would give any coach a painful ulcer if they carried on over time.
NFL.com partly admonished Stroud for failing to dig the Texans out of a hole they largely created themselves. Houston's mistake of overlooking wide receiver Nico Collins in the game plan was also a real head-scratcher, as it hindered the offense's efficiency and big-play ability.
The Texans won't find much success week to week if their No. 1 wide receiver only catches three passes per game for a measly 25 yards. Collins' minimal statistical impact, coupled with Houston's ball-handling issues against the Rams, makes the core problems on offense easy to see.
"You can’t really blame Stroud on his INT, but Dare Ogunbowale’s late fumble was absolutely brutal. It was first down, and the Texans were in no hurry; ball security has to be job No. 1 right there," Edholm wrote.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be smelling the blood in the water ahead of their primetime Week 2 matchup with the Texans. Ryans has a lot of respect for what Mayfield can do, so he'll work to avoid the same issues that derailed the Texans against Matt Stafford and the Rams.
Edholm is right. The Texans must be game-ready for the Bucs, or Ryans and company will risk digging an even deeper 0-2 hole. Stroud seems to understand the stakes, though.
"Stroud had trouble getting the ball to Nico Collins all game. Afterward, the QB called out his team’s practice work leading up to the game. They’re a tough Bucs team away from an 0-2 start, although the game is in Houston," Edholm wrote.