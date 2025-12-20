DeMeco Ryans Praises Unsung Hero Behind Texans’ Turnaround

If the 9-5 Houston Texans do get to where they want to get to this season, the debt of gratitude to their backup quarterback, Davis Mills, will be substantial.

Not only did Mills go 3-0 to get the Texans' campaign going again, he showed a selflessness that superstar starter C.J. Stroud appears to have really taken onboard. Indeed, head coach DeMeco Ryans feels that Mills perfectly embodied all the good and stabilizing factors for his team, and that's worth its weight in gold.

"When you have a backup quarterback who can come in and not feel like they're trying to outshine the starter so they can take over the role. That's not what you need. That's not the mentality," Ryans said of Davis Mills.

"You need to come in, manage the game properly, and understand who you have around you as a backup quarterback. It's about playing team football when you do have that backup quarterback in and not try to come in and be the hero and put the team on your back."

Davis Mills Deserves Major Credit for Keeping Texans Afloat

Whereas before, the Texans' defense commanded the locker room, Mills' three-game stint in the relief of the concussed Stroud showed them they all had to share the load more equally.

It would appear that Stroud was also paying close attention to the manner by which Mills' unselfish leadership style really resonated with his teammates, and he has shrewdly followed suit since he returned.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) celebrates after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ryans has also admitted that he's learned a lot this season, conceding that it was essential that he let his coaching staff take more responsibility while he oversaw general operations a lot more.

"First coming in it was like make sure the defense is right," Ryans admitted about his initial mission as a HC, via The Rich Eisen Show.

"Kinda let the offensive guys do what they have to do. I took a step back this year, just wanted to oversee everything. I feel like I'm a better coach because I'm doing a better job of coaching my coaches. I have better command on game day of all three phases and how I want it to look, what I want to run. I'm able to do more by doing less."

All head coaches simply must mature and delegate, or else they risk sheer burnout, and Ryans has very wisely had a light bulb moment, good and early in his coaching career.

Assembling your own handpicked coaching staff means trusting that they have the chops to do what's required, and Ryans has taken some time to let loose of the rudder at times. Thankfully, Ryans giving offensive coordinator Nick Caley room to breathe has clearly helped steady the ship and then push on from there.

Furthermore, the certain amount of simplifications they undertook to best serve Mills within the offensive game plan has also proved instrumental in letting Stroud now thrive. Having a dutiful backup quarterback is often devalued by fans who often don't see the hidden value behind the scenes, but thankfully, Ryans knew otherwise when it came to Mills.

Getting everyone pulling in the same direction has been fundamental to the successful recovery of the Texans' entire season, especially after stumbling out of the gate so badly. Ironically enough, the whole process, started by their backup quarterback, was definitely not on anyone's bingo card.

