Texans WR Nico Collins Reacts to Third Straight 1,000-Yard Season

In the process of the Houston Texans' sixth-straight win vs. the Arizona Cardinals, 40-20, that now lifts them to 9-5 on the regular season, wide receiver Nico Collins was able to find his way to yet another year of 1,000 receiving yards to make for his third-straight campaign of accomplishing said feat.

Throughout the day, Collins only had three catches, but made the most out of those opportunities by taking two of those in for a touchdown and 85 total yards for the game–– ultimately surpassing that 1,000-yard mark in 13 games, and of course, getting a win at the end of it.

And while the accomplishment for Collins is one that he values, his priority following the game against the Cardinals was putting together that winning effort.

"It's a blessing, That's everybody's goal" Collins said of his third 1,000-yard season. "Most importantIy, we got the dub; in front of the fans, your loved ones, man, means a lot."

"We've got to take one game at a time, continue to build it, continue to chase our goal. We know we want to do, so each game matters at this point."

Collins has had some quiet moments throughout the season, as has the Texans' offense as a whole, but in recent weeks, and especially in this one against the Cardinals, the operation behind the command of C.J. Stroud has begun to flow smoother, more efficiently, and led to a 40-point performance as a team at home against Arizona.

Collins even made his presence felt within the first 60 seconds of gametime, thanks to an early reception over the middle from Stroud that led to a 57-yard gain, and the first of two scores for the Texans' wideout.

For Collins, the key to those strides, and the big day against the Cardinals, is credit to the Texans' ability to stay on track.

"Man, just staying on track, trusting the process," Collins said of the Texans' offense vs. Arizona. "Just having fun, making the most of your opportunity. We were staying on track, having fun, moving the ball well, scoring. So, that's what happens when you do that."

Now in 13 games this season, Collins is up to 64 receptions at 1,001 yards, along with six scores, to emerge as by far the top target in the Texans' pass-catching arsenal.

As the Texans have gotten further into the season, the chemistry between the offense has only seemed to have gotten better and better, and for Collins, has put him back on the map as one of the most effective and consistent names at his position throughout the entire league— and he now has the numbers to prove it.

