Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre has consistently been a subject of conversation throughout training camp, and a diving interception on Friday will have only heightened his already growing stock.

In the clip posted by the team’s social media account, nickel defender Tavierre Thomas can be seen forcing a fumble out of the hands of receiver Chris Conley, with Pitre only too happy to make the athletic dive forward to pick it up.

The second-round pick and reigning AP Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the standouts this summer, shining in the gaping hole left by the now Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

Teammates, coaches, and onlookers alike have all heaped praise on the Baylor product since his arrival.

"What we should notice about Jalen is he's just blending in now," Texans coach Lovie Smith said on Friday. "Of course, he's one of our starting safeties. We aren't giving out any starting spots, but he's been working with the ones. But he's intelligent, smart, everything we're looking for in a safety, he has. Can't wait for him to actually play his first game."

Described by cornerback Desmond King as "what we need in our back end," and by Thomas as "one of the smartest guys I've seen coming in," Pitre looks set to start alongside either Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart, or Jonathan Owens and may even take up a hybrid linebacker role from time to time.

The "ball hog" - as Pitre was called by linebacker Garret Wallow - joins a defense led by a coach in Smith renowned for emphasizing turning over the ball.

With Pitre already impressing with his ability to turn the ball over this early in training camp, his development could be crucial to the success of this defense.

