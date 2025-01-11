Where Does Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Rank in the NFL?
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans did not have the kind of season that they were hoping to have in 2024. They were plagued by injury issues, but also did not receive the kind of performances that they were expecting from a few different players.
One of those players was none other than Stroud.
Entering the 2024 season, Stroud was expected to be a potential MVP candidate. He was not able to produce that kind of season and provided much lower statistical production than he did as a rookie.
When all was said and done, Stroud ended up playing in 17 games. He completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
For a comparison, as a rookie Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
That being said, where does Stroud rank in the NFL among quarterbacks following his second season?
Nick Villano of FanSided took a look and ranked every starting quarterback of the 2024 season. When it came to Stroud, he had the Texans' signal caller ranked No. 17.
"This might feel too low for a player like C.J. Stroud, but he really had a poor sophomore season compared to expectations," Villano wrote.
"The Houston Texans made the playoffs, but it feels almost like it's by proxy. The AFC South was the worst division in football. When the Texans beat the Bills in early October, this looked like a true contender. They've lost every game against a contender since then, and they even added losses to the Jets and Titans in there. Stroud is still a phenomenal talent with a long ceiling, but this wasn't a desirable season."
Despite having a rough all-around season, no one should be panicking about Stroud. He is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
Going through a season with injuries to key players like Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell makes things difficult on a quarterback. Stroud will bounce back strong.
Hopefully, the 2025 season goes much better. If Houston can stay healthy, Stroud should produce bigger numbers. No one should be worried about him after just his second NFL season.