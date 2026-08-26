3 Biggest Storylines Ahead of Texans' Joint Practice With Panthers

The Houston Texans have their second of two joint practices on deck for Wednesday, as they'll be traveling to Charlotte to join the Carolina Panthers in a joint practice before their preseason game later this week,

And rolling into the Texans' second joint practice of the year––coming fresh off of their most recent session with the Las Vegas Raiders last week––there are a few key storylines and questions to keep watch of as the action gets going for Houston.

Roster battles that have been ongoing since the offseason program are becoming narrower, and the regular season is getting closer by the day. So joint practices like this end up being a telling moment for several key factors around the Texans’ roster.

Let's break down three of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on for the Texans as they take on their joint practice in Charlotte on Wednesday:

1. How the Texans' Offensive Line Holds Up

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A significant talking point surrounding the Texans and their offseason has surrounded what's in store for their offensive line for this coming season. They've done a ton of work to their position group, will have multiple new starters upfront because of it, and hope to have better success in their protection compared to the last two seasons.

And its in settings like this where you can start to gauge what to expect for the Texans' offensive line once getting into the motions of the regular season. It's a practice setting with higher physicality, and one where Houston can see a different look with an opposing defensive line.

Keep an eye on how reviews go for the Texans and their offensive front and who stands out on Wednesday, as it could be a small hint of what could be to come for the season–– at least early on.

2. What Houston's WR Room Looks Like

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' wide receiver room has gone through a myriad of changes within the past week. Jayden Higgins has gone down with a season-ending ACL injury, Houston signed a couple of veterans from free agency in Sterling Shepard and Zay Jones, and just earlier this week, they made a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Kayshon Boutte.

So how does the work get handed out in this receiver room on Wednesday? Will we get to see Boutte in a practice setting for the first time since his deal––considering he'll be making the trip to Charlotte for the joint practice?

However, Boutte's day goes, as well as the rest of the wide receiver room, will be something worth noting heading into their final preseason game of the year later this week.

3. The State of the Texans' Defensive End Depth

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Ali Gaye (95) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's defensive end room has been taking a beating recently. Three significant depth pieces— Jadeveon Clowney (lower leg), Dominique Robinson (lower leg), and Dylan Horton (Achilles, season-ending)— have gone down with injuries either in practice or in the Texans' last preseason game, so the outlook of this position group beyond the top two names is pretty barren.

But that means this practice against the Panthers, if all three of those pass rushers remain sidelined, presents a perfect opportunity for one of those further down the depth chart to show out for a big day, and boost their stock less than a week away from roster cutdowns.

That means keep an eye on Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye, Sebastian Harsh, and how they perform against a different look in practice against the Panthers’ offensive front.

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