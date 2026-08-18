Why DeMeco Ryans Was Impressed By C.J. Stroud in Texans-Raiders Practice

The Houston Texans completed their first of two joint practice sessions they had scheduled heading into training camp, facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of days before their preseason matchup takes place later this week.

And it was in that practice where the Texans and their passing offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud had a pretty impressive day–– at least by head coach DeMeco Ryans' standards.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About C.J. Stroud's Practice

Ryans spoke about how Stroud took on the Texans' joint practice following the action on Tuesday, expressing that he's been holding composure, but making plays.

“I thought C.J. [Stroud] did really well today," Ryans said on Tuesday. "Some really nice plays, all day. Really great decisions again; the same thing he’s been doing all camp."

"So proud of his competitive spirit as well when he was out there. You start barking back and forth, he’s doing that but he's still holding his composure and making plays as well. I'm proud of the work that C.J. did today.”

Stroud threw an interception to Raiders linebacker Quay Walker earlier in the day that didn't exactly end his practice on the right note, but before that play, the Texans quarterback was playing strong.

He had touchdown plays to Woody Marks and Dalton Schultz, was accurate on multiple drives throughout the day, and had 10-plus yard completions to Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins.

It's the poise that the Texans love to see from their quarterback and their passing offense in a setting like this. And a bit of that success stemming from Stroud was also able to come because of the way Houston's offensive line was able to battle throughout the day.

DeMeco Ryans Had Positive Reviews for Texans' O-Line

The Texans' offensive line performance wasn't a perfect outing by any measure, especially in pass protection.

Guys like Tommy Eichenberg and Maxx Crosby were able to get their own in the form of a sack on Stroud a couple of times. But even with those ups and downs, Ryans was proud of the effort that his guys showcased in the trenches.

"We got some different looks when it came to the pressures that were presented to us. They got us a couple of times on some pressures, and we picked up the others," Ryans said. "So, I'd say about 50-50 on the pressures."

"But I liked the way our o-line battled... They really battled and finished, allowing C.J. to step up in the pocket and deliver the ball downfield."

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryans would call the joint practice a "much-needed day" for his group, which was the first of two joint sessions the Texans would have before the season, with their next coming next week before their game against the Carolina Panthers.

There may have been one dust-up throughout the day, which was linked to none other than offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge. But overall, there's little doubt that the Texans' head coach is in favor of what his team, and especially his offense, did on Tuesday.

"It was a much-needed day for us to go against someone else. For the most part, it was a pretty solid practice. We had probably one little dust-up, but we resolved that very quickly, and guys got back to work," Ryans said."

"Everybody's a true professional here––their side of the ball, our side of the ball, everybody worked as professionals exactly as he orchestrated it.

The Texans will be playing their starters more, and searching for a win in this week's preseason game against the Raiders, kicking off at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 20th.

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