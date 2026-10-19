3 Texans Players Most Impacted By Tank Dell's Return From Injury

The Houston Texans announced on Monday afternoon that fan-favorite wide receiver Tank Dell would be making his long-awaited return to the field for Week 7's game against the New York Giants.

And that's undoubtedly massive news for the Texans' offense. Dell has been busy rehabbing his devastating knee injury ever since first suffering it in December of 2024, and will now be set to play in his first NFL game in over 650 days.

But upon Dell's return, his presence will certainly have a domino effect on a few surrounding players on the Texans' roster for one way or another.

On one hand, Dell's standout playmaking and explosiveness have a chance to take this rising Texans offense to another gear, if truly back to 100%. On the other hand, though, bringing in another pass-catcher for this scoring attack will inevitably take some critical reps away from others.

So with all of that in mind, let's take a look at three players in the Texans' offense who will be most affected by the return of Tank Dell, starting as soon as Week 7 back at home against the G-Men:

QB C.J. Stroud

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

Of course, one primary beneificary of Dell getting back into the lineup is his quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Because the last time Dell was healthy and catching passes in this offense, he was one of his favorite targets as a potent and explosive downfield option.

And while there will be some heavy competition for Dell to get targets with the talent Houston has around him at wide receiver, it feels like a safe bet to assume that Stroud will ensure to get Dell involved in the offensive game plan for whatever extent he winds up playing.

We just saw an example this past week against the Jacksonville Jaguars of Stroud making it an emphasis to get new target Marvin Harrison Jr. involved in the limited reps he saw, having four targets on just 11 total offensive snaps that were converted into three catches for 34 yards.

It wouldn't be too surprising for Dell to have a similar role from the jump as he gets back to game speed. And from Stroud's perspective, it's hard to be against getting another weapon in what might now be his deepest wide receiver room since first arriving in Houston in 2023.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) makes a catch as he’s falling out of bounds against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the addition of Dell might impact Stroud's stock for the better moving forward, the same might not be able to be said for Kayshon Boutte, who now feels primed to see his opportunities in this offense dry up a bit further from what he's seen over the past six weeks of the season.

And based Boutte's last appearance against Jacksonville, there's a chance that downtick in opportunties has already started.

As Boutte was competing with Marvin Harrison Jr. for similar snaps at receiver, Boutte saw his offensive snap share drop from an average of 61.1% to a much lower 41.3% in Week 6. And now that Dell is entering as yet another target for the offense to get involved, Boutte might be forced to make some sacrifices.

It was less than two months ago when the Texans first made their move to pick up Boutte and help provide depth to a position group that needed it after Jayden Higgins' preseason injury. But in a short amount of time, Boutte has gone from being viewed as a WR2/3 in this offense to now potentially being as low as WR6.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs with the ball during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another name in the Texans' offense who feels due to make some more sacrifices than he's already made thus far: fourth-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson.

And it's really not an indictment on what Hutchinson is or isn't doing. His past three weeks have resulted in some pretty solid production, as he's combined for nine receptions on 13 targets for 121 yards while playing just over 40% of the offensive snaps.

Instead, the other names around Hutchinson in the receiver room simply might just be a bigger priority to get involved in the game plan.

Nico Collins is going to remain WR1 as he has for the past three seasons. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s workload is only going to continue going up. Jaylin Noel has shown no reason to see his snaps on the decline through the past several weeks, and when you add Dell into the equation, he's going to get his share of targets as well.

So where does Hutchinson land in all of this? Well, he certainly won't be disappearing from the Texans' game plan entirely. He's played too well in the reps he's gotten so far this season, and he's a plus contributor as a blocker. Just don't expect him to see much more than four targets a week now that Houston's receiver room looks even deeper than it was before.

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