Texans Set to Welcome WR Tank Dell Back After Lengthy Injury Absence

The time has finally come for Tank Dell to get back into the fold for the Houston Texans.

According to an update from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Monday afternoon, Dell will officially be set to be activated from injured reserve for Houston's Week 7 game against the New York Giants.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced WR Tank Dell will play Sunday against the Giants — Dell’s first game since a major leg injury in 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

The return for Dell marks the first time the wide receiver has gotten on the field for an NFL game since December of 2024.

Dell went down with a severe knee injury during the Texans' Week 15 of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he would suffer damage to his ACL, MCL, LCL, meniscus, and kneecap, which has left him rehabbing for the past 22 months.

Dell missed the entire 2025 season as he was recovering from the injury, and has been on injured reserve for the past six weeks of the 2026 season.

The Texans activated Dell's 21-day practice window from injured reserve after their Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which did provide a bit of a hint that Dell was on the brink of making his long-awaited return to this offense as one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets.

And now, after the events of the Texans' Week 6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it turns out Dell is officially ready to go and be activated for this coming weekend at home against the Giants.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Tank Dell's Return

Upon revealing that Dell would finally be back in the mix against the Giants, Ryan explained that he's simply looking for the Texans' wideout to "be himself" with no "huge expectations" for his long-awaited return.

"I just expect Tank to be himself, no huge expectations, all just excited to see him out there for first time in over two years," Ryans said on Monday. "Thankful, grateful to him. I don't have any expectations, just happy to see him out there."

"We all know Tank is an explosive player, still quick as ever, ask our defenders covering him past two weeks. I expect him to really stress defenders.'

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Dell was on the field for the Texans back in 2023 and 2024, he was an extremely potent downfield weapon that quickly developed some strong chemistry with Stroud as one of his favorite targets.

Through the first two years of his career, Dell played in a total of 25 games for 98 receptions, 1,376 yards, and 10 touchdowns, and set the Texans rookie record for touchdown receptions back in 2023 with seven.

Now, Dell will look to try and reclaim that status as a dangerous pass-catcher in the Texans’ offense, surrounded by what now looks to be a pretty deep and talented wide receiver room.

Dell will pair alongside existing targets in Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte, and will also get a chance to play next to the Texans' latest addition to the position in Marvn Harrison Jr., who was brought in via trade with the Arizona Cardinals around this time last week.

It remains to be seen how many snaps Dell will see upon his return, or just what his role will look like in a Texans offense that looks a whole lot different from the form he last saw it as.

However, to see Dell will finally be back on the field for his first in-game appearance in over 600 days, it's sure to be a welcomed sight to behold for not only Texans fans, but for the NFL world as a whole.

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