Texans' Xavier Hutchinson Has Confidence in C.J. Stroud That Speaks Volumes

The Houston Texans are heading into their fourth season of being held down by C.J. Stroud as their franchise quarterback.

This year also marks Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson's fourth season of being led by Stroud as his quarterback––both of whom came into the fold with Houston as a part of the 2023 NFL Draft, and have seen their chemistry gradually grow better and more tight-knit each and every year.

And this year, it seems like Hutchinson is already seeing the pieces fall into place for the Texans' signal-caller to have a bounce-back season after the way his campaign ended in the playoffs this past January.

Texans' Xavier Hutchinson Goes to Bat for C.J. Stroud

Hutchinson spoke during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football about how he's seen Stroud work throughout this pivotal offseason, not only standing behind him following his and Houston's ugly playoff exit, but also feeling pretty bullish on the year that’s ahead.

"First and foremost, you win and you lose as a team. It's not all on C.J," Hutchinson said of the Texans' playoff loss. "But also, 2026 is going to be his time, and I'm excited to see that happen. And I think we're going to get a good year out of him."

"It's football, not everything's going to bounce your way all the time. That's life. With C.J., his back has been against the wall several times, and we've all seen him prevail through it. This is nothing new to him. I'm excited for him, and I know that 2026 is going to be a good year."

Naturally, a good year from Stroud will also roll over to benefit how Hutchinson takes on his own fourth season in Houston, which is a critical year for not only the Texans as a whole, but also individually from his perspective.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hutchinson's fresh off of a career-best season himself with his highest mark in yards (428), receptions (35), and touchdowns (3) will be looking to capitalize on his opportunities once again, and in a contract year, look to maximize his value after his rookie deal expires in 2027.

It remains to be seen how he takes that on, and if he can keep the arrow pointing in the right direction with a bit more crowded of a wide receiver room around him.

Xavier Hutchinson Enters an Important Season–– But Remains Confident

Second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are bound to be eager for more touches, Tank Dell is back to full health after missing a full season with his 2024 knee injury, and of course, Nico Collins is set to be the bona fide top target in the room once again.

However, what does work in Hutchinson's favor is the fact that he's got some well-established chemistry with his quarterback in Stroud.

Both have been with each other since first entering the NFL, saw their connection peak in 2025, and based on how the Texans wideout feels about his signal-caller in year four, he feels like Stroud has more than he’s ready to have a real statement season in store.

"It's been huge," Hutchinson said of his connection with Stroud. "Honestly, just to see his growth from our first year to now entering our fourth, it's been amazing, man."

"A lot of people, we always want to talk about football. But the growth that he's taken as a man is incredible. I'm super excited for him as well. He has a big year ahead of him. But he's prepared himself for it, and I'm excited to see what he can do."

If Hutchinson's comments are a sign of anything, this Texans offense could look a lot better in 2026 than it has for the past couple of seasons. But those strides, of course, start and end with how Stroud performs.

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