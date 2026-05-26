Breaking Down the Texans' Adjusted Contract With Nico Collins

The Houston Texans and their number-one wide receiver, Nico Collins, have reportedly reached an agreement on an adjusted contract for the next two seasons.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Collins and the Texans have agreed to an adjusted deal for the 2026 and 2027 seasons that will give him a combined $17 million raise over the next two years.

Pro-Bowl WR Nico Collins and the Texans reached agreement today on an adjusted contract that guarantees his salary the next two seasons, and also includes a $9 million cash increase this year and an $8 million cash increase next year, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/t0siAeR4jI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2026

Per Schefter, Collins will be making an extra $8 million on top of his existing contract for 2026, and will see an extra $9 million on his deal for the following season.

Let's break down what it all means for the Texans and Collins:

Texans Give Collins a Much-Deserved Pay Raise

Before the 2026 season and his newly-adjusted deal, Collins was signed to a bargain of a contract when compared to some of the other top names at his position.

Collins was making $20.6 million in cash for the 2026 season, and $21.8 million in 2027.

For reference, his average contract number of $24 million including bonuses makes him just the 18th-highest valued wide receiver in the league, falling behind names like Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith and Detroit Lions' Javonte Williams.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) participates in early pregame warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Simply put, Collins was due for a pay raise when looking at what he brings to the table in terms of on-field production.

This deal brings exactly that for Collins. It's not an extension to add any extra years onto his existing deal, but it'll give him a slight boost for the deal he's been signed onto since 2024.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, Collins will now be making $29 million during the upcoming 2026 season, along with $29.2 million for 2027.

This will put Nico Collins base salary in 2026 and 2027 to $29 million and $29.2 million, respectively. https://t.co/bxY27gsrKe — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) May 26, 2026

And when looking over at Collins' production for the past three seasons, that extra investment is most definitely worth it for this Texans offense to be at its best.

Collins has logged three straight 1,000-yard campaigns as a key fixture in the passing game next to C.J. Stroud, ending his most recent 2025 season with 71 catches and 1,117 yards in just 15 games.

Now, while there wasn't much chatter of a holdout of any sort on Collins's behalf to begin with, the Texans have zero doubts about the immediate future for their number-one target in the offense.

Any and All Trade Buzz Now Comes to Full Stop

For what would be some short-lived trade rumors encircling Collins' name around the draft, that chatter can now officially come to a close.

Those trade discussions had initially been sparked due to the combination of Collins' low salary over the next two years, combined with the Texans' lack of an extension paid out his way. From the outside, the situation placed some interesting questions about what the future holds for the 27-year-old.

However, it wouldn't be too long after those rumors started around Collins that Texans general manager Nick Caserio would subsequently tell those to "shove it," and bluntly state that their number-one pass catcher wouldn't be traded this offseason.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Caserio and the Texans now put their money where their mouth is, and silence any chatter around Collins' future in Houston for at least the next two years, which is sure to make everyone on that side of the ball pretty satisfied headed into this coming season.

Collins Still Slated for Free Agency in 2028

As for when the next conversations may start around Collins' future with the Texans, his pending free agent status in 2028 still remains the same as it was before his re-worked deal.

Remember: this new contract adds zero additional years onto Collins' pre-existing contract. It's just a bump in pay. Meaning, the Texans' star wideout will still be due for another noticeable bump in pay once the time comes for him to hit the open market.

And when looking around the market to some of the highest-paid wideouts, his next contract could very well cost the Texans a pretty penny.

Nine wide receivers around the NFL are making at least $30 million annually on their current deals (per OverTheCap), and that number won't be going down any time soon for a cap that continues to increase, and for a position that's only getting more and more valuable over time.

But the Texans won't have to worry about that until two offseasons from now. At least in the short term, Houston will be able to continue relying on Collins as a key cog in their offensive machine and be a reliable set of hands for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

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