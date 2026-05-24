Former NFL GM Speaks Candidly on C.J. Stroud's Future With Texans

Nobody on the Houston Texans has faced more chatter than C.J. Stroud throughout this offseason.

Between his ugly playoff ending in January, his contract situation on the horizon with questions of how much he's worth on his next deal, and whether or not the Texans should even extend him in the first place, it's set the stage for a pivotal 2026 season to be on the horizon.

However, when asking some notable faces around the league–– even those who have some experience in an NFL front office–– this season might not be as dire as many have made it out to be,

Ran Carthon Reacts to Texans' C.J. Stroud Dilemma

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon appeared on CBS Sports to discuss the current situation that Stroud is currently in headed into next year, making the case that a "make-it-or-break-it" season might not be the exact reality in place.

“I don’t think that it’s a make-it-or-break-it year for C.J. Stroud," Carthon said (h/t @TexansCommenter on X). "I think he has been good enough. He’s had them in the playoffs.... The consistent thing for all these organizations that are winning right now is that you have consistency at the quarterback position and the head coach position."

"Last year, did it end the way he wanted it to? Absolutely not. But I think if you look around most teams in the NFL, they would prefer having a C.J. Stroud on their team versus some of these other clubs.”

.@RanCarthon on CJ Stroud:



“I don’t feel like it’s a make it or break it year for CJ Stroud. I think he has been good enough. He’s had them in the playoffs. The consistent thing for all these organizations that are winning is you have consistency at the QB position & the HC… pic.twitter.com/weUb2Fl4dd — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 23, 2026

Carthon's relationship with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans might also be a bit notable when unpacking his quotes about Stroud. The two worked together for a solid stretch with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2022, and have maintained a strong relationship throughout.

So while Carthon's comments might not be an exact representation of how Ryans feels about his starting quarterback headed into next year, being on the same staff previously and having close ties with one another could present at least some similarities between their thought processes.

But Carthon does raise a good question: is this season truly a "make-it-or-break-it" season for Stroud?

Is C.J. Stroud Headed Into a "Make-It-Or-Break-It" Season?

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There's no question that Stroud enters a pivotal, and perhaps one of his most critical seasons since he first arrived in Houston.

His rookie season— resulting in an Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy at the end of it— was a whopping success. But the two seasons prior have now put a major question mark in terms of his valuation financially, and determining whether or not he's truly in the top half of starting quarterbacks across the NFL.

But the status of a "make-it-or-break-it season" really depends on how high the expectations are for Stroud.

Is Stroud in a defining year to determine whether or not he's worthy of a steep contract worth around $60 million annually on his next contract? That could certainly be the case.

Is he in a defining year to determine whether or not he's worthy of being a starting quarterback, and one of the top 32 names at the position in the NFL? That might be a stretch.

﻿Stroud has the proven track record of being a strong signal caller when there’s a stable structure around him, and hasn't missed the playoffs through the three years he's been in the pro.

In reality, it'd have to take a wildly rough year for the Texans quarterback to find his way outside of those conversations of being a starting-caliber name. His track record shows that.

The more important question should be whether or not he should be judged as a top 10 to 15 name at the position in the league, or a bit lower down the totem pole.

That'll be a good indicator of where exactly his price point lands once the time comes to hit the negotiation table, and whether it's a worthwhile decision to make him one of the higher-paid names at the position.

So Carthon has a point: it might not be a make-or-break year for Stroud. However, it could be exactly that when it comes to cashing in on his next contract.

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